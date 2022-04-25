Northern Trust Corp Has $859.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,250,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056,149 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.67% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $859,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWB. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 999,627. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $243.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.80. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $227.48 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

