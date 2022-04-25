Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,504,333 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 379,654 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.06% of Twitter worth $367,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Twitter by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $393,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new position in Twitter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,893,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,063,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 90,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,614 shares of company stock valued at $781,743. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,631,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,803,113. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twitter announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWTR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Twitter from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Twitter in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on Twitter from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Twitter from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.83.

Twitter Company Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted ads and Twitter amplify, follower ads, and Twitter takeover; Tips to directly send small one-time payments on Twitter using various payment methods, including bitcoin; Super Follows, a paid monthly subscription, which includes bonus content, exclusive previews, and perks as a way to support and connect with creators on Twitter; and Ticketed Spaces to support creators on Twitter for their time and effort in hosting, speaking, and moderating the public conversation on Twitter Spaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.