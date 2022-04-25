Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,816,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,352 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.86% of Marriott International worth $465,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after purchasing an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,508,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.91.

MAR traded down $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $177.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,440,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.61. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.74 and a beta of 1.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The business’s revenue was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,209 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.