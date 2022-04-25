Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,608,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463,138 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of General Electric worth $1,002,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GE. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.02. 18,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,369,017. The company has a market cap of $95.66 billion, a PE ratio of -14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.96. General Electric has a 52-week low of $85.29 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.28.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.14%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.20.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

