Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,174,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178,188 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.45% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $1,118,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 213,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $661,717.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,224 shares of company stock worth $11,688,307. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 26,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,840. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

