Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,126,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.03% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $360,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 10.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.59.

Shares of AJG stock traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $174.60. 14,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,152. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.50 and a 52-week high of $187.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.67 and a 200 day moving average of $163.91. The company has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 42,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $6,732,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,217 shares of company stock valued at $20,447,149. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.