Northern Trust Corp Raises Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,873,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,275 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of Ross Stores worth $442,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Ross Stores by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROST stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.17. The stock had a trading volume of 15,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,518. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day moving average is $103.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.44 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 9.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $148.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.06.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

