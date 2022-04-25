Northern Trust Corp Reduces Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 906,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,034 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.22% of ASML worth $721,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $18.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $589.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $639.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $720.53. The stock has a market cap of $241.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $558.77 and a 52-week high of $895.93.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $875.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

