Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,718,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 72,428 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Republic Services worth $379,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,434,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,416,000 after buying an additional 119,526 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.86.

Shares of Republic Services stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,723. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $104.00 and a one year high of $145.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

