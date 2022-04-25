Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,399,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 140,258 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Yum! Brands worth $472,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 61,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,342 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.94.

Shares of YUM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.33. 8,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,071,157. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.63 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $120.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.23.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.