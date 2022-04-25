Northern Trust Corp Sells 105,395 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,822,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105,395 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.10% of Phillips 66 worth $349,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $47,592,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 409.7% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 793,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,580,000 after purchasing an additional 637,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 13.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,877,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,571,000 after purchasing an additional 446,011 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 28.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,868,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,831,000 after purchasing an additional 418,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,626,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $534,094,000 after purchasing an additional 402,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded down $4.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $79.51. 33,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

