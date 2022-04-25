Northern Trust Corp Sells 31,085 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,085 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.28% of Ameriprise Financial worth $432,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 188.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $276.17. 657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,709. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.78 and a 200 day moving average of $299.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $236.35 and a twelve month high of $332.37. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Evercore ISI raised Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.91.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total value of $4,881,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.00, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,106 shares of company stock worth $32,258,469 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

