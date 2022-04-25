Northern Trust Corp Sells 746,077 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,266,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 746,077 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.09% of CSX worth $912,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Argus upped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.91.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.28. The company had a trading volume of 104,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,911,527. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

