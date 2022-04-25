Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Trading 0% Higher

Ntt Docomo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCMYY – Get Rating) shares traded up 0% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.13. 3,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 29,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.12.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13.
About Ntt Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ntt Docomo (DCMYY)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ntt Docomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ntt Docomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.