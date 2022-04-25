Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.45. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nuvei.

NVEI has been the subject of several research reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their target price on Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvei from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Nuvei from $166.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Nuvei from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.90.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,004. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.95. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

