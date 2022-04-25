NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,342,404,000 after buying an additional 88,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $195.23. 1,106,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,540,176. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $241.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.80. The company has a market cap of $568.66 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.16%.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total value of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Robert W. Baird cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.19.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.