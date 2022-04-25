O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.850-$2.100 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut shares of O-I Glass from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Shares of OI traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. 938,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,735. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after buying an additional 927,124 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after buying an additional 248,472 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 834,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 309,811 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 436,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.