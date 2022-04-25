Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Shares Down 2.3%

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.20. Approximately 847 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The stock has a market cap of $51.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.