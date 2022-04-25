Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Shares Gap Down to $13.49

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.49, but opened at $12.82. Oceaneering International shares last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 1,250 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 321,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 329,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.