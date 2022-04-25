Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities analysts expect Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) to report $1.45 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will report full-year sales of $6.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $7.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Old Dominion Freight Line.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ODFL traded up $10.79 on Monday, reaching $279.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,340. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $245.56 and a twelve month high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.36 and a 200-day moving average of $319.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

