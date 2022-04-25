Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.96

Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.96 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 57654 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.38.

ONB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 91.0% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Old National Bancorp by 92.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

