OLO (NYSE:OLO) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) were up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.54. Approximately 2,742 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,466,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OLO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of OLO from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.23.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.10 million. OLO’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Olo Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $264,870.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 603,340 shares in the company, valued at $7,318,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James D. Iv Robinson sold 330,334 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $4,694,046.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at $160,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in OLO by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,348,000 after acquiring an additional 252,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

