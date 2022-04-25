OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OMV AG) is an Austria-based integrated oil and gas company. It operates through two segments: Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment focuses on the exploration, development and production of oil and gas in three core regions: Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), the North Sea, as well as the Middle East and Africa. The Downstream segment comprises two business units: Downstream Oil, that operates around 3,800 filling stations in approximately 10 countries, refineries in Austria and Germany, both of which feature integrated petrochemical production, as well as the Petrobrazi refinery in Romania, which processes predominantly Romanian crude oil, and Downstream Gas, that focuses on gas trade and sales, as well as owns a pipeline network and gas storage facilities in Austria. “

Shares of OMVJF stock opened at $50.55 on Thursday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $69.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Russia, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Malaysia, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

