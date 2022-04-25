ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Stake Boosted by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 156.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,612,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,672,000 after buying an additional 4,032,943 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,364,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,451 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 63.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,120,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,248 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $141,818,000. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 72.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 2,412,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,360 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $242,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,162,479. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.03.

ON stock traded up $1.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.48. 4,328,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,083,095. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

