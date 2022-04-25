OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $130,000 Stock Position in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 131.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 6.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASE Technology stock traded down $0.12 on Monday, hitting $6.54. The company had a trading volume of 27,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.03. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.30.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ASX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

