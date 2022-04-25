OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 788,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,201,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after acquiring an additional 440,222 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 132,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded down $0.82 on Monday, reaching $40.85. 12,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,736,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Carrier Global Co. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

