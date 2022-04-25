OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $231,000 in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 351 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBS traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $398.75. The company had a trading volume of 8,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,668. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.29 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $600.34. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.88 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $393,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,842,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total value of $93,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,594 shares of company stock worth $5,011,758 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $845.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $720.84.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

