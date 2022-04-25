OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $241,000 in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 11.9% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.26. The company had a trading volume of 5,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,177. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.72 and a 52 week high of $214.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.64.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.17.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

