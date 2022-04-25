OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $253,000 Investment in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,899 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,829. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.50. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day moving average of $71.28.

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $111.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

In other news, EVP William L. Williams III bought 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.37 per share, for a total transaction of $362,081.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William C. Losch III bought 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.32 per share, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 9,025 shares of company stock valued at $580,835. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

