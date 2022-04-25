OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BRF by 3,099.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Shares of BRFS stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.91. 103,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,012. Brf S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.83 and a 12 month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BRF in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

