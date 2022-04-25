OneAscent Financial Services LLC Trims Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 65,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,998,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 8,129.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 196,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,436,000 after acquiring an additional 108,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after acquiring an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UTHR traded down $5.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.97. 1,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,791. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1 year low of $158.38 and a 1 year high of $218.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.50 and its 200-day moving average is $193.23. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.67.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $415.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $1,213,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,801,060. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.00.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

