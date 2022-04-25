Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 15,478 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 584,265 shares.The stock last traded at $40.77 and had previously closed at $40.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.95.

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Rating ) (TSE:OTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $876.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.221 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,655,000 after buying an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 309.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 45,684 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 986,463 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,137,000 after acquiring an additional 335,903 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,366,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,287,000 after acquiring an additional 213,220 shares during the period. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

