OpenDAO 24 Hour Volume Hits $12.78 Million (SOS)

OpenDAO (SOS) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One OpenDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $111.62 million and approximately $12.78 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00033070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00103617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About OpenDAO

SOS is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 73,545,908,892,348 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

