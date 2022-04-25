OPY Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:OHAAU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 25th

OPY Acquisition Corp. I’s (NASDAQ:OHAAU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 25th. OPY Acquisition Corp. I had issued 11,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 27th. The total size of the offering was $110,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of OPY Acquisition Corp. I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. OPY Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.09.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OHAAU. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,960,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in OPY Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter valued at $3,742,000.

OPY Acquisition Corp. I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

