Orchid (OXT) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Orchid coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $160.15 million and $22.75 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00033300 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00103618 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a coin. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol . The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

