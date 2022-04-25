Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OGN. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,281,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,184,000 after buying an additional 4,854,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,320,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 1,824.5% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd now owns 2,604,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,299,000 after buying an additional 2,468,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,479,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,298,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,749,000 after buying an additional 1,058,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

OGN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.60. 22,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,417. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.12. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Organon & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.