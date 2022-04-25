Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 133,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 141,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15.
Organto Foods Company Profile (CVE:OGO)
