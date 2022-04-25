Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 133,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 141,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$43.25 million and a P/E ratio of -3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,339.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Organto Foods Company Profile (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and specialty food products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, mango, green beans, sugar snaps, snow peas, and other products. The company operates in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Russia, Sweden, Norway, and Denmark.

