Orient Walt (HTDF) Price Tops $0.0074 on Exchanges

Orient Walt (HTDF) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. In the last seven days, Orient Walt has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Orient Walt has a total market capitalization of $685,657.59 and approximately $24,394.00 worth of Orient Walt was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orient Walt coin can currently be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.86 or 0.07381556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00046199 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Orient Walt Profile

Orient Walt’s total supply is 96,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,944,196 coins. The official website for Orient Walt is www.orientwalt.com . Orient Walt’s official Twitter account is @htdfwalt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Since the foundation, Orient Walt (HTDF) was a public chain open to the world. With blockchain technology as the core, it integrates application scenarios in many aspects and from multiple perspectives, uses the characteristics of blockchain technology to solve the problems which could not be solved in traditional networks。Orient Walt (HTDF) brings forward unique comprehensive solutions through the analysis on the existing problems of blockchain, and solves a concrete problems such as difficult implementation in the era of blockchain based on the governance mechanisms like POS+PBFT mixed consensus mechanism, chain group cross-chain technology, new intelligent contract, identity certification, etc., as well as diversified mining technologies. “

Buying and Selling Orient Walt

