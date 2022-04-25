Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Eight Capital

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Eight Capital from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.59.

Shares of OR opened at C$16.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.71. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$13.60 and a 1 year high of C$18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$50.67 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

