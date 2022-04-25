Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.60. Approximately 108,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 224,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$121.10 million and a PE ratio of -20.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.44.

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

In other news, Director Robert Wares bought 156,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$57,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,636,118 shares in the company, valued at C$13,555,363.66. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 406,500 shares of company stock valued at $148,155.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Bowmore Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Osisko Metals Incorporated in June 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.