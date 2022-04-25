Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OTIC. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otonomy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otonomy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.71. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12.

Otonomy ( NASDAQ:OTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Allen Weber sold 11,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $27,095.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 24,968 shares of company stock worth $59,965 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Otonomy by 229.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Otonomy by 378.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 25,006 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Otonomy in the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

