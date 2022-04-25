Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $68.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 560,255 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 4,024,894 shares.The stock last traded at $47.65 and had previously closed at $50.30.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America lowered Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.52.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $537,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,817,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.