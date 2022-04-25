PAC Global 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $359,131.00 (PAC)

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, PAC Global has traded flat against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006730 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.93 or 0.00276296 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.11 or 0.00271802 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC Global (PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

