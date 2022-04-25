Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 10.88%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Packaging Co. of America updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $2.830-$2.830 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $2.83 EPS.

Shares of PKG stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $162.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 660,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,722. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $124.78 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 213,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 58,343 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 463,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,041,000 after acquiring an additional 24,199 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,899,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.88.

About Packaging Co. of America (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.