Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,657 shares of company stock worth $39,871,738. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $21.14 on Monday, hitting $592.72. The stock had a trading volume of 45,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,199. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.27 and a beta of 1.28. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $322.23 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $576.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.94.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

