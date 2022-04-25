Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Shares Up 2.4%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $593.86 and last traded at $585.31. 7,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,702,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $571.58.

PANW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile (NYSE:PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.