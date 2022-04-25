Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $35.42 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $11.38 or 0.00029047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $35.42 million and $22.93 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,873.72 or 0.07332344 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00045102 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,172 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars.

