Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

PAYX stock traded down $6.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.25. 2,757,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,987,178. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $96.12 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.16.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. Paychex’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paychex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,249.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $3,672,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,394,819.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $185,510,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 1,800.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,031,000 after buying an additional 952,274 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,057,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Paychex by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,004,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,291,000 after buying an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

