PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Raised by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC increased its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in PayPal by 249.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,051 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, Director David W. Dorman acquired 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $119.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,372.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,671,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,209,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.87. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.42 and a 12 month high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PayPal from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

