Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 2,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 345,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

PEAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $2,644,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sarissa Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,102,000. SB Global Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,020,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pear Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000.

Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.