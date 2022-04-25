Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) rose 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.10 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 2,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 345,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.
PEAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Pear Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pear Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.51.
Pear Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEAR)
Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.
